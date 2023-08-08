New Delhi, August 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose parliamentary membership was restored on Monday, is likely to open the discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Manipur set to dominate the three-day debate commencing on Tuesday noon in the Lok Sabha on the opposition’s no-confidence motion. Meanwhile, INDIA party's floor leaders meeting will be held at 10 am in LoP RS office in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house, important discussion on no-confidence motion is to be taken up in Loksabha.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government will face a no-confidence motion. The no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc which was accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. According to sources, a time of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. The ruling BJP will get around seven hours to partake in the discussion and around one hour 15 minutes has been allotted for the Congress party. No-Confidence Motion: Congress Likely To Initiate Discussion on No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government in Lok Sabha With Rahul Gandhi.

YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS and LJP have been given a total of 2 hours, which has been divided according to the number of party's MPs in the House. A time limit of 1 hour 10 minutes has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs. The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi to Meet NDA MPs From Northeastern States.

According to the listed legislative business of Rajya Sabha for the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is to move the Interservices Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage. The bill will move to the Upper House to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel who are subject to the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957, who are serving under or attached to his command for the maintenance of discipline and proper discharge of their duties.

The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also move the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha. Moreover, Ministry of Heavy Industries Krishan Pal, Ministry of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary, Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Kumar and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik to lay the papers on the table.

According to the revised list of business, Jasbir Singh Gill is to present the Seventh Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2022-23) on the subject 'Health Facilities for Tribal Women'. The reports of standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports, Dharambir Singh and Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod to to lay reports on 352nd report on action taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in the 348th Reporton 'Demands for Grants 2023-24 of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education'.

Meanwhile, Krishan Pal to make the following statements regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 311th Report of the Standing Committee on Industry on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in the 306th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2021-2022) pertaining to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 316th Report of the Standing Committee on Industry on Demands for Grants (2022-2023) pertaining to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 319th Report of the Standing Committee on Industry on Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/ observations contained in the 316th Report of the Committee on Demands for Grants (2022-2023) pertaining to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, and the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 321st Report of the Standing Committee on Industry on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) pertaining to the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)