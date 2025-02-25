Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure comprehensive security arrangements and cleanliness at temples across the state for Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

Adityanath on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials at the Gorakhnath Temple here to review preparations for the festival, the UP government said in a statement.

The chief minister asserted that the devotees should not face any inconvenience and the highest standards of cleanliness should be maintained at all the temples.

He noted that massive crowds of people are expected at temples across the villages and cities, and instructed the authorities to make special arrangements to ensure security and convenience.

Traffic management around major temples should be a priority, and adequate deployment of police and traffic personnel must be in place, the CM said during the meeting.

Special security measures should also be in place for women visiting temples in both urban and rural areas, he said.

He also directed officials to regulate temporary shops that are set up outside temples during the festival, according to the statement.

