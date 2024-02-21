New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday directed a senior Delhi Police officer to ensure compliance with its orders regarding the filing of an action-taken report and preservation of CCTV footage of an alleged misbehaviour by a Station House Officer.

According to the complaint, the SHO of Samaypur Badli refused to register a criminal complaint for cheating, forgery, house trespass, wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and extortion against the accused.

So the court could pass appropriate orders, including initiating prosecution against the SHO under Indian Penal Code Section 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to a person), it said.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ajay Narwal took note of the allegations that the SHO misbehaved with the complainant inside the police station on February 5 this year.

The court also noted that complainant's counsel Sanjay Sharma had filed an application for the preservation of CCTV footage, which had captured the incident.

It said, "In view of the submissions made and the averments mentioned in the application, this court is of the view that CCTV footage of the aforesaid date and time be preserved and be filed along with an action taken report (ATR)."

"Since the allegations are (also) levelled against the SHO, the DCP is directed to get the ATR filed through the district intelligence unit (DIU) on the next date of hearing (on March 15)," the court added.

It said a copy of the order be forwarded to the DCP (outer north district) to ensure its compliance.

