New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the situation in Kashmir is "extremely worrisome" and appealed the Centre government to ensure the security of the people there who are being targeted and killed by terrorists.

The comments by Kejriwal came after terrorists carried out a series of targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley that include Kashmiri Pandits, security personnel, an artist and local civilians.

Two persons — a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer — were killed in Kashmir on Thursday while another labourer was injured in two separate incidents.

"The entire country is extremely worried about the situation in Kashmir. One exodus had happened around 1990 and another exodus is happening now. The way they are being targeted and killed by terrorists, it is a worrisome issue. I appeal the Centre government to ensure their security," Kejriwal told reporters.

"The pictures I just saw from Srinagar airport and how people are negotiating with truck drivers to leave. All of this is worrisome," he added.

Kashmir has been on the boil for the last few days following targeted killings, including those of Pandits and outsiders.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, employed under prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging protests and threatening exodus since the May 12 killing of Rahul Bhat, a government employee, in Chadoora area of Budgam district.

Several more targets have been bumped off by terrorists since the Bhat's killing. PTI GJS

