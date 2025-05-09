Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) The Haryana government has ordered maintaining smooth supply of essential commodities such as food items, petrol, diesel, fodder, and other daily necessities.

Orders to that end have been issued to all deputy commissioners and district food and supplies controllers.

A government spokesperson said the orders were made consequent to the rumours of hoarding of essential commodities such as food items, petrol, diesel, fodder, and other daily necessities. There is no shortage of essential items in the state, he said.

"The DCs and DFSCs have been directed to maintain smooth supply of all essential commodities including the current stock position, retail prices, and any measures being undertaken to ensure adequate availability and price stability of all essential commodities like pulses, all petroleum products such as petrol, high speed diesel and LPG," the spokesperson said.

All petroleum dealers have been advised to keep a maximum stock of the petrol products and coordinate with the district-level coordinator of the oil industry.

The DCs and DFSCs have been ordered to ensure no artificial scarcity is allowed to take place when it comes to petrol products and the unscrupulous elements do not resort to hoarding and black marketing of these commodities.

The move comes amid India's ongoing military stand-off with Pakistan.

