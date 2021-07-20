New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Food and Supply Minister Imran Hussain on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding preparedness for Eid-ul-Adha festival and directed officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to provide uninterrupted supply of water on the occasion.

The meeting was attended by the officials of the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Municipal Corporations, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and BSES.

"Hussain appealed to the public to follow Covid protocols during the festival and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks, maintaining proper hygiene, avoiding social gatherings and being socially-distanced,” the statement said.

"At this time, the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing, but the pandemic is not completely cured. We need to be more cautious during this time" it said.

During the meeting, various development projects going on in the Ballimaran assembly constituency were also reviewed.

Hussain asked discom BSES to ensure regular supply of electricity on the occasion.

He also said that hanging electric wires should be replaced or repaired in the densely populated old city area, the statement said.

