Ranchi, Jun 12 (PTI) Entire eligible population in some Jharkhand villages including those located in far-flung extremist-affected areas have been vaccinated for COVID-19, state government said on Saturday.

These included villages like Banmara and Jins Jara Kani in Simdega.

The Banmara village of Kullu Kera panchayat is located at the Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh border of Simdega district.

"100 per cent of the population of this village have been vaccinated for coronavirus. People of Jins Jara Kani village of Simdega situated at the border of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have shown the same kind of spirit," an official statement from the state government said.

Despite being one of the farthest villages, people here actively participated in the vaccination drive and achieved 100 per cent vaccination, it said.

Likewise Ranga panchayat of Masaliya block in Dumka is also heading towards 100 per cent inoculation.

"Panchayats like Shikaripara, Gandrakpur, which are situated at the farthest part of the district (Dumka) have also achieved more than 80 per cent vaccination," the statement said.

It said about 50 per cent of the 18 plus population at Garu block of naxal affected Latehar district has been inoculated and backed by intensive awareness campaign a rise in vaccination coverage is being recorded.

Awareness campaigns run by the government in native and regional languages are helping people understand the benefits of the vaccine it said adding myths and fallacies related to the vaccine are being exposed among the rural population of the state.

"Dumka district of Santhal Pargana region having multiple panchayats recording more than 75 per cent or 80 per cent vaccination coverage is running an intensive awareness drive across the districts," it said.

Meanwhile, the state governemnt in a separate statement thanked UNICEF for providing three RT-PCR machines, 20 lakh three layered masks, 800 oxygen concentrators, refrigerators and cold-chain boxes.

Extending thanks to the UNICEF, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the government is serious to battle COVID-19.

