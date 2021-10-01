Dehradun, Oct 1 (PTI) Congress general secretary in-charge of party affairs in Punjab Harish Rawat on Friday said his entire focus is on the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

When asked by reporters whether he would resign as the in-charge of the party in Punjab, Rawat evaded a direct reply saying his total focus is on the upcoming elections in Uttarakhand.

Assembly elections in the state are due early next year.

Rawat said he is honestly performing the task assigned to him by the party high command. Besides being the party's in-charge for Punjab, Rawat also heads the party campaign committee in poll-bound Uttarakhand.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister said his pledge on Gandhi Jayanti will be to practice Gandhian values.

