New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said that reports of voter list manipulation appear before elections and it is very dangerous for democracy. She said the government should allow discussion on the issue in Parliament.

"The way reports of voter list manipulation comes before every election, it is very dangerous for our democracy. The entire opposition in the Parliament wants a detailed discussion on the voter list. This discussion is very important for the protection of democracy and the Constitution. The government should give up its stubbornness and allow this discussion done," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X.

She also shared demand made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha that there should be discussion on voters list.

Speaking after Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy raised issue of "same EPIC numbers", Rahul Gandhi said the House should discuss the issue of voters list.

"Question is being raised on the voter list in every states. In Maharashtra, questions were raised on black and white voter list. The entire opposition is just saying that there should be a discussion on the voter's list," he said.

Saugata Roy said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had shown the same EPIC numbers in the voters list in Haryana, West Bengal. "This shows serious flaws, pointed out earlier with regard to Maharashtra, Haryana. They are preparing for a jump in the Bengal, Assam polls next year. Total voter list should be totally revised," he said, adding that ECI should reply on its mistakes.

On March 6, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress met Election Commission officials in Kolkata regarding their complaints about the same Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

However, ECI on March 2 clarified that having the same Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number doesn't mean there are duplicate or fake voters. (ANI)

