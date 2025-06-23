Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, June 23 (PTI) The state irrigation department will apply an Epoxy layer and strengthen the rocky surface below the spillway of the Jayakwadi dam following a safety survey, a senior official said on Monday.

The Jayakwadi Command Area Development Authority official said the World Bank has allotted Rs 80 crore in funds for various works at the dam after a survey was conducted by the Dam Safety and Review Panel (DSRP).

The earthen dam is located on the Godavari river in Paithan taluka of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The water is mainly used to irrigate agricultural land in the drought-prone Marathwada region.

Epoxy flooring is a type of surface coating prepared by mixing resin and hardener, creating a strong, seamless, and glossy finish.

"Multiple works have been undertaken through World Bank funding. The surface of the ogee spillway (designed to efficiently discharge excess water from a dam or reservoir) of all 27 gates has become rough. To maintain the strength and avoid further damage, an epoxy layer will come up in the 17,500 square metre surface area of the ogee spillway," the official told PTI.

He said the rocky area below the spillway is being strengthened to fix the uneven surface.

The official further said the rocky surface will be excavated to the depth of 1.5 metres and bolting will be done on the hard surface. Special concrete will be used to level the area.

The work is currently underway at the emergency gates (from 9 to 18).

He said a seismometer (for measuring earthquake magnitude), piezometer (for gauging liquid pressure), and inclinometer (for monitoring movements in abutments and foundation of concrete dams) will also be installed over the next three years using the WB fund.

