Ranchi, Apr 17 (PTI) Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the beneficiaries under the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will soon be able to avail free medical care in hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

He said that the objective of the government is to increase social security in the country and make life easier for the common and middle-class people.

"The ESIC provides free treatment to around 3.77 crore families, which means around 18 crore individuals, in 165 hospitals and over 1,500 dispensaries in the country. They are also provided treatment in around 2,000 empanelled hospitals. We have now decided to provide them free treatment in hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," Mandaviya said inaugurating a 220-bed ESIC hospital in Ranchi's Namkum.

He said the facility will provide benefit to around three lakh insured people and their dependents.

Mandaviya said that over 60 crore people are being provided health security in the country under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The new building in Ranchi has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 100 crore and is spread over 17,559 sq metre area.

The hospital complex features a basement, ground floor and four additional floors, spread across a 7.9-acre campus.

This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in strengthening healthcare delivery under the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) Scheme in Jharkhand, an official said.

During the programme, Mandaviya also felicitated and gave cash benefits certificates/sanction letters to ESI beneficiaries.

He also felicitated workers involved in the construction of the hospital.

Originally established in 1987, the ESIC Hospital in Namkum was founded with the primary objective of providing accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services to insured workers and their families.

For over four decades, it has played a vital role in serving the healthcare needs of industrial workers in Ranchi and the surrounding areas.

The upgraded hospital will now offer speciality and super-speciality treatments, greatly improving access to advanced healthcare services for residents of Ranchi and neighbouring districts.

