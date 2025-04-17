New Delhi, April 17: A delegation from the met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to express their gratitude for the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, calling it a long-pending demand of the community. They said that it was a long-pending demand of the community. They reposed faith in PM's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. The Dawoodi Bohras are a Muslim community primarily from West India, with members settled in over 40 countries worldwide.

The Dawoodi Bohra community traces its heritage to the Fatimid Imams, direct descendants of the Prophet Muhammad, in Egypt. The Dawoodi Bohras throughout the world are guided by their leader known as the al-dai al-mutlaq (unrestricted missionary), who first operated from Yemen and then, for the last 450 years, from India. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday to defer his visit to the violence-hit Murshidabad to a later date after the confidence of people and normalcy is restored in the region. Waqf Bill is India's Internal Matter, Aims to Be Inclusive and Progressive: MEA.

She said that she has announced her policy on providing compensation to the victims after three people were killed in the recent violence sparked by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Addressing a press conference at Nabanna today, Mamata Banerjee said, "We are giving 10 lakhs to the family of each victim. Those whose houses have been damaged, we will reconstruct their houses. Those whose shops have been vandalised, we will help them too. The Supreme Court has said that till the next hearing, the existing situation is to be maintained without changes. I would appeal to the Governor to wait for a few more days before visiting Murshidabad. Let the confidence be built first."

She alleged that the Union Home Ministry is not sharing details with the State government of people who were entering from outside. "Many people have committed atrocities after coming from outside. Tripura and Manipur are not under us, where violence has been witnessed. The Home Minister has made amendments, and now 50 km from the border is under the jurisdiction of the BSF. 50 km has been snatched from the State government," she claimed. The Chief Minister said that previously, there was a system to monitor people and maintain data of those who came from outside.

"After this Home Minister came, they withdrew that. They do not allow our officers for three to four years to keep their data with them and to find out the details about outsiders.... Riots are caused by criminals, not any religion. With elections approaching, voter polarisation politics are being played. They can do anything against me. I don't care. I care only about people," she said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those killed in the Murshidabad protest over the Waqf Amendment Act. Waqf Amendment Act Hearing in SC: ‘Centre To File Reply in 7 Days; No New Appointments or Land Changes Until Then,’ Says Supreme Court.

This comes after State Governor CV Ananda Bose said that he plans to meet with the families of victims affected by the recent violence in Murshidabad. Bose said, "I have been to Delhi, and I am going to the field to see what happens in reality. I will also meet some of the victims. It's a very emotional issue, and I share the sentiments of the families." The West Bengal Police said more than 250 people have been arrested so far in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad.

