Bhopal, Feb 26 (PTI) A group of eunuchs has adopted an aganwadi centre - a child care facility - in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh, earning praise from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Also Read | India Reports 11,499 New COVID-19 Cases, 255 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Drops to 1.01%.

"Some eunuchs have adopted aganwadi centre number 17 in Panna district of impoverished Bundelkhand region of the state," an official of the MP public relations department said.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Rain, Hailstorm Lash Delhi; IMD Predicts More Rainfall in North West India.

"Kinnar samaj's (eunuchs') step to adopt an aganwadi is praiseworthy and wonderful," Chouhan said in a statement.

Thanking them for their noble gesture, the chief minister said their endeavour would help improve the facility.

Last month, while addressing a function here, Chouhan had made an appeal to the affluent people in the society to come forward and adopt anganwadi centres.

"A person who is well-off should adopt an anganwadi and help in providing nutritious diet to children. I have adopted two such facilities," Chouhan had said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)