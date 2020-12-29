New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Tuesday claimed even the BJP top brass has "lost all hope" in the party-ruled municipal corporations in the city as the Centre did not provide it any aid despite being requested for by the North MCD mayor.

Addressing a press conference, Pathak claimed North MCD mayor Jai Prakash had met Union Minister of State (Finance) Anurag Thakur in in October, seeking financial aid for the civic body which is facing a fund-crunch.

"Despite the mayor's request, the Centre has not provided any aid to the MCD. The BJP-ruled MCD asked for Rs 2,000 crores from the Centre but they have not provided any money," Pathak said.

Pathak further charged that the BJP has "no moral right" to stay in power in the MCD because not only the people of Delhi but also their own party leaders do not have faith in the set up in the civic body.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)