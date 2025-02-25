New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, welcoming all the dignitaries to the event, PM Modi said "East India and North East India are embarking on a new journey of future today and Advantage Assam is a mega initiative to intertwine the incredible potential and progress of Assam with the world".

He added that history is a witness to the major role played by Eastern India in India's prosperity. Expressing hope, the Prime Minister said, "Today, when we are progressing towards Viksit Bharat, Eastern India and North East will display their true potential".

He said that Advantage Assam was a representation of the same spirit and congratulated the Government and Chief Minister of Assam for organising such a grand event. He recalled his words from 2013, when he had said that it was not very far when 'A for Assam' would be the norm, the statement added.

"Despite global uncertainties, experts unanimously agree on one certainty: India's rapid growth", said the Prime Minister.

According to the release, he also emphasised that today's India is working with a long-term vision for the next 25 years of this century. He highlighted that the world has immense trust in India's young population, which is rapidly becoming skilled and innovative. He also noted the growing confidence in India's neo-middle class, emerging from poverty with new aspirations. Underscoring the trust the world places in India's 140 crore people who support political stability and policy continuity, PM Modi highlighted India's governance that continues to implement reforms. Furthermore, he pointed out that India is strengthening its local supply chains and entering free trade agreements with various global regions. He also mentioned the robust connectivity with East Asia and the new India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, bringing new opportunities.

Highlighting the growing global trust in India, as witnessed by the gathering in Assam, PM remarked, "Assam's contribution to India's growth is steadily increasing". He noted that the first edition of the Advantage Assam Summit was held in 2018, at which time Assam's economy was valued at Rs2.75 lakh crore, the statement added.

Today, Assam has become a state with an economy of approximately Rs6 lakh crore, he added, emphasizing that under their government, Assam's economy has doubled in just six years. Furthermore, he said that this is the double effect of their Governments at the Center and the state. The numerous investments in Assam have turned it into a state of unlimited possibilities, he stated.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the Assam government is focusing on education, skill development, and creating a better investment environment. He noted that their Government had worked extensively on connectivity-related infrastructure in recent years. He provided an example, stating that before 2014, there were only three bridges over the Brahmaputra river, built over 70 years. However, in the past 10 years, four new bridges have been constructed. One of these bridges is named after Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika. PM Modi remarked that between 2009 and 2014, Assam received an average rail budget of Rs2,100 crore but their Government increased Assam's railway budget more than four times to Rs10,000 crore. He added that over 60 railway stations in Assam are being modernized and also mentioned that the first semi high-speed train in the North East is now operational between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, the statement said.

Touching upon the rapid expansion of air connectivity in Assam, the Prime Minister said that until 2014, flights operated on only seven routes, but now there are flights on nearly 30 routes. This expansion has provided a significant boost to the local economy and created employment opportunities for the youth, he added. PM Modi emphasized that these changes are not limited to infrastructure alone, but there were unprecedented improvements in law and order, with numerous peace accords signed in the past decade and long-pending border issues resolved. He underscored that every region, every citizen, and every youth in Assam is working tirelessly for the state's development.

"India is undergoing significant reforms across all sectors and levels of the economy and continuous efforts have been made to enhance the Ease of Doing Business, and a comprehensive ecosystem has been established to promote industry and an innovation culture", emphasised PM Modi. He highlighted that excellent policies have been formulated for startups, manufacturing through PLI schemes, and tax exemptions for new manufacturing companies and MSMEs. He also noted the substantial investment the Government is making in the country's infrastructure. Prime Minister underscored that the combination of institutional reform, industry, infrastructure, and innovation forms the foundation of India's progress. He stated that this progress is also being seen in Assam, which is advancing at double engine speed. He pointed out that Assam has set a target to achieve a $150 billion economy by 2030. He expressed confidence that Assam can achieve this goal, attributing it to the capable and talented people of Assam and the commitment of their Government. Remarking that Assam is emerging as a gateway between South East Asia and India, PM Modi said, to further this potential, the Government has launched the North East Transformative Industrialization Scheme, 'Unnati.' He highlighted that the 'Unnati' scheme will accelerate industry, investment, and tourism across the entire North East region, including Assam. He urged industry partners to take full advantage of this scheme and Assam's unlimited potential. The Prime Minister noted that Assam's natural resources and strategic location make it a preferred destination for investment. He cited Assam tea as an example of Assam's potential, stating that it has become a global brand over the past 200 years, inspiring progress in other sectors as well.

Highlighting the significant changes occurring in the global economy, with a growing demand for resilient supply chains worldwide, the Prime Minister said, "India has initiated mission-mode efforts to advance its manufacturing sector". He emphasized that under the Make in India initiative, the focus is on promoting low-cost manufacturing in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and automobiles. He noted that India's industry is not only meeting domestic demands but also setting new benchmarks for manufacturing excellence in international markets. He pointed out that Assam is playing a significant role in this manufacturing revolution.

Stressing that Assam has always had a share in global trade, PM Modi remarked that today, over 50 percent of India's on-shore natural gas production comes from Assam and there has been a significant increase in the capacity of Assam's refineries in recent years. He also pointed out that Assam is rapidly emerging in sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, and green energy. He emphasized that due to Government policies, Assam is becoming a hub for high-tech industries as well as startups.

Highlighting that in the recent budget, the Central government has approved the Namrup-4 plant, the Prime Minister remarked that this urea production plant will meet the demand of the entire North East and the country in the future. He said, "the day is not far when Assam will become a major manufacturing hub in Eastern India". He emphasized that the Central Government is fully supporting the state Government of Assam in achieving this goal.

Emphasising that the progress of the 21st century world depends on digital revolution, innovation, and technological advancements, PM Modi stated, "The better prepared we are, the stronger we will be globally". He added that the Government was advancing with 21st century policies and strategies. He highlighted India's significant leap in electronics and mobile manufacturing over the past decade and expressed the desire to replicate this success story in semiconductor production. Prime Minister proudly noted that Assam is developing as an important center for semiconductor manufacturing in India and mentioned the recent inauguration of the Tata Semiconductor Assembly & Test facility in Jagiroad, Assam, which will promote technological growth in the Northeast. He emphasized the collaboration with IIT for innovation in the semiconductor sector and the ongoing work on a semiconductor research center in the country. The Prime Minister projected that by the end of this decade, the value of the electronic sector will reach $500 billion. He confidently stated, "With India's speed and scale, the country will emerge as a major force in semiconductor production, creating employment for millions and benefiting Assam's economy".

"India has made policy decisions over the past decade while understanding its environmental responsibilities and the world considers India's Renewable Energy Mission as a model practice", said the Prime Minister. He highlighted that India has made significant investments in solar, wind, and sustainable energy resources over the past ten years. This has not only fulfilled ecological commitments but also expanded the country's renewable energy production capacity multiple times, he added. PM Modi noted that the country has set a target to add 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. "Government is working on a mission to achieve an annual green hydrogen production of 5 million metric tons by 2030", he said. Pointing out that the growing gas infrastructure in the country has led to increased demand, and the entire gas-based economy sector is rapidly expanding, PM Modi remarked that Assam has a significant advantage in this journey. He emphasized that the Government has created many pathways for industries, including PLI schemes and policies for green initiatives. He expressed his desire for Assam to emerge as a leader state in the renewable energy sector and urged industry leaders to maximize the potential of Assam.

Impressing that Eastern India will play a significant role in making India a developed nation by 2047, PM Modi remarked, "today, the Northeast and Eastern India are rapidly advancing in infrastructure, logistics, agriculture, tourism, and industry". He expressed confidence that the day is not far when the world will see this region leading India's development journey. He invited everyone to be partners and companions in this journey with Assam and concluded by calling for collective efforts to make Assam a state that elevates India's capabilities to new heights across the global south. The Prime Minister boosted the confidence of the investors and industry leaders by saying that he stood by them in the journey of Viksit Bharat by fully supporting their contributions.

The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Dr. S Jaishankar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, Union Minister of State, Pabitra Margherita were present among other dignitaries at the event.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati, is being held from 25th to 26th February. It includes an inaugural Session, seven ministerial sessions and 14 thematic sessions. It also includes a comprehensive exhibition illustrating the state's economic landscape, with a focus on its industrial evolution, global trade partnerships, booming industries, and the vibrant MSME sector, featuring over 240 exhibitors.

Various international organisations, global leaders and investors, policymakers, industry experts, startups, and students among others will participate in the Summit. (ANI)

