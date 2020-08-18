New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for claiming that the BJP and RSS control Facebook and WhatsApp by saying that if a platform is public then every Indian has the right to convey his or her views on it.

"I will not take the name of any platform but if the platform is public then every Indian has the right to convey his or her views on it. I will not comment on the parliamentary committee," Prasad told reporters at a press conference here.

"I have given a response to Rahul Gandhi's tweet. Our IT cell has already said that around 700 pages based on a nationalist narrative were removed by Facebook in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. Isn't it a truth that some people think they should have a monopoly over such platforms because their political base has shrunk in the country?" he added.

Prasad further said that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi had engaged in making hate speeches earlier this year.

"If we talk about hate speech, then Sonia Gandhi once said 'aar paar ki ladai hogi'. Isn't this hate speech? Rahul Gandhi said countrymen will hit PM with sticks. Isn't this hate speech? These are textbook cases for instigation of violence," he said. (ANI)

