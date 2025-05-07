Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 7 (ANI): Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said that every Indian is grateful to the armed forces for conducting Operation Sindoor that struck terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"I think everybody in this country is deeply grateful, deeply thankful to our armed forces, the men and women in uniform who have conducted this Operation Sindoor," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

He said that there should be no doubt in any Indian's mind that the country will defeat terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

"These were people from Pakistan who came and killed 26 men after asking them what their religion was, deliberately to incite and foment trouble in our country. India understands very well that Pakistan uses the lives of innocent people to try and blackmail India," he said.

"India will defeat Pakistani terrorism. There should be no doubt about that in any Indian's mind," he added.

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday shared details about Operation Sindoor. Addressing a press briefing in the national capital hours after the targeted strikes, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation and provided details on destroyed terrorist camps.

Four of the nine targeted terrorist camps are in Pakistan, and the remaining are in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, dismantled terror infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The strikes, conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am early on Wednesday, were a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) based on credible intelligence.

The operation also targeted five camps in PoK linked to earlier attacks, such as those in Sonamarg (October 20, 2024), Gulmarg (October 24, 2024) and the April 20, 2023 and June 9, 2024, pilgrimage bus attacks.

Twenty-six people were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. The government had said that the perpetrators will face severe punishment. (ANI)

