Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Assam State BJP on Tuesday said that the ongoing eviction drives will continue till every inch of illegally encroached land in Assam is freed.

This is not merely an administrative step; it is the final battle to safeguard the very existence of Assam, stated the BJP, Assam Pradesh.

"If anyone believes that a few eviction operations will make us retreat, or that we will bow before intimidating eyes or political pressure, let them be clear--our struggle will not stop until we have accounted for the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Assam movement," BJP Spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi said, echoing the words of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Applauding the government's anti-encroachment drive, Gogoi emphasised that this movement will play a decisive role in securing the future of Assam's indigenous communities.

He accused the Congress of historically betraying Assam by allowing unchecked settlement of Bangladeshi Muslims trampling over the sacred sacrifice of 855 martyrs of the Assam Movement for petty electoral gains.

BJP asserts that due to Congress's vote-bank politics, the Assamese people have been pushed to the brink of existential crisis in their own land.

"By taking a firm and uncompromising stand, Chief Minister Dr Sarma has ensured the protection of Assam's identity, its language and culture, and its political rights," said Gogoi.

The State BJP Spokesperson alleged that Congress had orchestrated a long-term conspiracy to change the demography of Assam's constituencies through planned encroachment and migration from minority-dominated regions to other areas. These actions, he said, were deliberate attempts to dilute the indigenous population and capture electoral power. However, the BJP under the leadership of Sarma is committed to breaking this cycle of demographic aggression.

"The Chief Minister's relentless drive to protect the future of Assam's indigenous communities has instilled new hope among the people of the state," he said.

Gogoi stated that Assam has always faced adversity with resilience. Despite all odds, the state has preserved its unique identity. Today, however, the increasing presence of representatives of Bangladeshi origin in the Assam Assembly--election after election--is a direct consequence of Congress's sinister agenda.

The spokesperson, Gogoi, praised Sarma's proactive role as a leader in defending indigenous rights, calling it a source of renewed confidence for the people.

"The Assamese are an indomitable people. They have never accepted subjugation, and they never will," he added, quoting the Chief Minister. Drawing historical parallels, Gogoi cited how Bir Lachit Borphukan once rose with his hengdang (sword) to defeat the Mughals, how Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi established tribal belts to protect indigenous land, and how Jananayak Bishnu Ram Medhi amended Assam's land revenue laws to safeguard native rights against conspiracies led by Jinnah's allies like Syed Muhammed Sadullah and Maulana Bhashani.

Regrettably and unfortunately, he said, Congress has repeatedly insulted the legacy of these great leaders by giving away protected land to Bangladeshi Muslims purely for electoral gains. With the eviction drives gaining momentum, Congress's anti-indigenous, vote-driven agenda is being thoroughly exposed. BJP will never allow such hateful and divisive politics to succeed. We challenge the Congress to stop extending support to infiltrators and instead rally behind its own people.

"The BJP's unflinching commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will ensure the pride and dignity of the Assamese people for generations to come," Gogoi added. (ANI)

