Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Anti-corruption activist and former AAP leader Anjali Damania announced on Sunday the formation of a political party with an aim to "transform" Maharashtra's politics.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Damania said the name and the symbol of the party would be declared after it was registered.

Also Read | Shiv Sena MLAs Feel Eknath Shinde Should Continue As Maharashtra CM, Says State Minister Deepak Kesarkar.

"It is time to conduct politics on principles and ethics and raise issues for the welfare of the people and the state.

"When we step out of the house, we should keep our caste and religion inside and be an Indian citizen," Damania said and called for people's support to bring a "revolution".

Also Read | Angul Shocker: 23-Year-Old Man Kills Mother With Wooden Plank for Refusing To Give Money for Liquor in Odisha, Arrested.

Damania said technology and social media would be used to reach out to all sections of society.

The former convener of the Maharashtra state unit of Aam Admi Party, Damania had filed PILs against state politicians Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Khadse.

Maharashtra politics has been in flux since 2022 when Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray split, leading to the collapse of the state government. In July 2023, NCP headed by Sharad Pawar imploded with his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the Mahayuti government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)