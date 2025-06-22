Indore, Jun 22 (PTI) A former BJP MLA has submitted a memorandum to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia demanding the removal of the caller tune alerting people about cyber crimes.

He said mobile phone users face problems due to the longer duration of the caller tune, especially while making calls during emergencies.

Former BJP MLA Sudarshan Gupta told PTI that on Scindia's arrival in Indore on Friday night, he handed him a memorandum regarding this caller tune.

