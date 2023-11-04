Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, former BJP MLA and a BJP Yuva Morcha's former district president resigned from the party and has joined the Congress party along with his supporters.

The former BJP MLA from Ambah assembly seat in Morena district, Kamlesh Suman and BJP Yuva Morcha's former district president Naresh Singh Tomar took the membership of the Congress party in the presence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath in Bhopal on Saturday.

After joining the Congress party, former BJP MLA Suman said, "The working system of Bharatiya Janata Party now is not the same as before. Earlier the party used to run according to the organisation but now there has been a lot of change in the party. The old workers have no respect in the party. The party is not looking after the old workers, that is why we are not able to support the people of the area. We put the public's work before the CM but he does not pay attention and speaks lies. That is why we are unhappy and joined the Congress party."

When asked about whether he was leaving the party because of ticket denial, Suman said that the "ticket was the usual process that keeps on going, there was nothing to do with the ticket but work must be done. He spent his life fighting for the public and if their (the public) work could not be done then how would he work in the party?"

Further speaking about the responsibilities, the former MLA said, "The organisation will decide the responsibility. We always work honestly for whatever responsibility we get. There are 34 seats in our Gwalior Chambal division, out of which the Congress party will win 30 seats and the BJP will get four."

On the other hand, former district president Tomar said that due to continuous neglect by the BJP, he joined the Congress party. He would work whatever responsibility the party would give to him.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. (ANI)

