Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Police have arrested Mumbai Dabbawala Association's former president Subhash Talekar in connection with an alleged loan fraud case, a police official said on Tuesday.

Talekar was picked up by Mumbai's Ghatkopar police on Monday night from a village in neighbouring Pune district in the case registered against him following a complaint by another association of dabbawalas, the famous tiffin carriers in the metropolis, he said.

He was brought here on Tuesday morning.

His associate, Vitthal Sawant, who is also an accused in the loan fraud case, is absconding and the police are searching for him, the official said.

The Ghatkopar police in February last year registered the case against Talekar and two others for allegedly cheating 22 dabbawalas by taking loans in their names, but failing to give them the money, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VII) Prashant Kadam said, "Talekar is arrested in a case registered against him under various Indian Penal Code sections, including cheating, criminal breach of trust and common intention." PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)