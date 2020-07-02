Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has booked the former chairman and the then members of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission over alleged irregularities in recruitment of 1,983 physical training instructors during the previous Congress regime in the state.

In the FIR registered on June 30 by the vigilance bureau at Panchkula, the former chairman and members, who have been made co-accused in the case, were booked for allegedly misusing their positions and changing selection criteria to help certain candidates get selected, officials said here on Thursday.

The case was registered based on a complaint by the vigilance bureau's DSP following a communication from Haryana's Advocate General B R Mahajan, who after going through the court verdict regarding selection of the instructors had asked for a vigilance probe.

The FIR does not name any accused.

The case was registered under various IPC provisions pertaining to criminal misconduct by a public servant, forgery for the purpose of cheating, false evidence, public servant disobeying law, and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The single judge bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on September 11, 2012, had set aside the selection of the 1,983 instructors made by the commission on April 10, 2010 in pursuance of the advertisement issued in 2006 on account of changes made in the selection process.

In April this year, the Supreme Court had upheld the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashing appointment of the 1,983 physical training instructors in schools of Haryana in 2010, and asked the state staff selection commission to conduct the recruitment process afresh.

The apex court had upheld the verdicts passed by the single and division benches of the high court quashing the appointment process conducted during the then Congress government led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda. PTI SUN VSD

