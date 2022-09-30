New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the daughter of ex-Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy's daughter was discharged from a hospital in Banglore after the delivery of her child and reached Bellary last night.

CBI made these submissions before the top court in a plea filed by former Karnataka minister and mining baron, Gali Janardhan Reddy, accused in a multi-million illegal mining case.

Reddy filed a plea seeking to visit Bellary on the ground of seeing his daughter and her newborn child.

CBI also apprised the court that Reddy's daughter was discharged from Banglore's hospital yesterday evening after the matter was argued before the Supreme Court yesterday.

CBI also apprised a bench of justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari that Reddy's daughter delivered the child on September 27 after undergoing a cesareansurgery.

Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora for Reddy submitted that the mother of the child lives in Bellary.

During the hearing, the court asked the petitioner's counsel not to raise the voice as it would be of no help.

The court also noted that the petitioner never disclosed that the child was not born in Bellary, however, it expressed full sympathy with the petitioner.

The court pointed out that what the agency is saying is the discharge took place only after arguments before this court.

Reddy's counsel said that a newborn may have been born in Bangalore, but the mother and child reside in Bellary. Reddy's counsel urged the court to issue directions to the concerned court to examine the prosecution witnesses from Bellary first. The lawyer apprehended that out of vendetta may put witnesses from Bellary to be examined at last.

The court said that it will pass an appropriate order later.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBI to report it tomorrow after enquiring into the former Karnataka minister and mining baron, Gali Janardhan Reddy, accused in a multi-million illegal mining case, a plea seeking to visit Bellary on the ground of seeing his daughter and her newborn child.

Meenakshi Arora, Senior Advocate, appearing for the applicant Reddy has prayed to permit her client to visit Bellary at least for four weeks as the petitioner's daughter delivered a child only two days back.

Earlier the court had granted relief to former Karnataka minister and mining baron, Gali Janardhan Reddy, accused in a multi-million illegal mining case, by allowing him to visit and stay in the District of Bellary in Karnataka and Kadapa and Anantpuram in Andhra Pradesh with the condition. The court had then modified its January 20, 2015 bail order and relaxed his condition related to his restrictions on his visit and stay over there.

Reddy was arrested in September 2011 and was granted bail in January 2015. While granting bail the apex court had imposed a condition on him not to visit these Districts.

Later, he filed an application seeking to relax the bail conditions imposed on him. (ANI)

