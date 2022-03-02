New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Three guests of former MP AP Jithender Reddy and his driver were not abducted but were taken into custody by the Telangana Police in connection with an attempt to murder case, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Police, a case of kidnapping was filed after they received a complaint that three people staying at Reddy's flat in the South Avenue area here and his driver were abducted by some unidentified people.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Urgent Intervention To Set Up Humanitarian Corridor for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine.

A senior police officer said the four were not abducted but were taken into custody by the Telangana Police in connection with an attempt to murder case filed in the southern state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)