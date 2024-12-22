Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) Former member of Odisha Legislative Assembly, Bijaya Kumar Mohanty, died here on Sunday. He was 60.

Mohanty, a two-time BJD MLA from Bhubaneswar central constituency, was admitted to Capital Hospital here after he fell unconscious at a guest house. He had been keeping unwell for the last few weeks.

Upon his arrival at the hospital, medical tests were conducted and he was declared dead, its deputy superintendent Dhananjaya Das said.

Later, Mohanty's body was brought to the state assembly and the BJD party office, where MLAs and party leaders paid their last respects.

Mohanty was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2009 on a BJD ticket from the Bhubaneswar Madhya constituency and re-elected in 2014.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over his demise and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik said he was saddened to learn about the death of Mohanty.

Mohanty's contributions to the welfare of people will always be remembered, Patnaik wrote on X.

