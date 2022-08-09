Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda expressed hope of the erstwhile Janata Dal family coming up as a political substitute in the country.

"I've been watching the developments in Bihar. It made me think of the days when the Janata Dal Parivar was under one roof. It gave three PMs. I'm in my advanced years, but if the younger generation decides, it can offer a good alternative," tweeted Deve Gowda, national president, JD(S).

Also Read | Bihar: ‘Nitish Kumar Making False Allegations Against BJP,’ Says Sushil Modi.

Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister again on Wednesday after he rejoined hands with RJD and parted ways with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on a day of high-paced political developments in Patna.

Nitish Kumar handed over his resignation to state Governor Phagu Chauhan following a rift in his party JD-U's ties with the BJP. He met the state Governor after a meeting of party leaders and then went to the residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is set to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Degree College Student Stabbed by Youth in Nalgonda Town, Police Launch Manhunt.

"The swearing-in ceremony of Honorable Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be held tomorrow at 2 pm at Raj Bhavan," RJD said in a tweet from its official handle.Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at Nitish Kumar over his decision and said he had "disrespected the mandate given by the people of Bihar".

Nitish Kumar, who talked to the media with Tejashwi Yadav, said they have the support of seven parties in Mahagathbandhan.

"I came here to meet Governor and gave my resignation. There are 7 parties including 164 MLAs along with Independents in Mahagathbandahan," he told reporters. Kumar will be Bihar's Chief Minister for the eighth time.

Tejashwi Yadav attacked the BJP and claimed the party does not have an alliance partner across the Hindi heartland.

He accused BJP of trying to destroy parties with whom it forms alliances."Across the Hindi heartland, BJP does not have any alliance partner. History shows that the BJP destroys the parties with whom it forms alliances. We did see that happening in Punjab and Maharashtra," he said.

"Today all parties and members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly except the BJP have accepted Nitish Kumar as their leader," Yadav added.

He also referred to remarks of BJP president JP Nadda.

"JP Nadda said they will end regional parties. BJP knows only to intimidate and buy people. All of us wanted the BJP's agenda shouldn't be implemented in Bihar, we all know Laluji stopped the 'Rath' of Advaniji, and we won't relent at any cost," Yadav said.

Asked if Nitish Kumar could be a Prime Ministerial candidate, Yadav said that it was a question to be answered by the JD-U leader but "he is a very experienced and mature leader". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)