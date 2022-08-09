Patna, Aug 9: With Nitish Kumar jettisoning the BJP and all set to become Bihar Chief Minister at the head of the Mahagatbandhan, BJP Rajya Sabha member and his former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday termed his allegations against his party as "lies".

"Nitish Kumar leveled serious allegations on BJP that the latter was involved in breaking his party. This is an absolute lie which Nitish Kumar and his party's national President Lalan Singh are claiming. BJP was not involved in breaking JD-U," Modi said in his tweet. Bihar: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Says BJP Wants To Destroy All Regional Parties

He also denied Nitish Kumar's allegation that the BJP made then JD-U leader R.C.P. Singh Union Minister without his approval.

"This is also a lie. It was Nitish Kumar who gave the approval to R.C.P. Singh to become a minister in the Narendra Modi government," Modi said, alleging that Nitish Kumar was searching for excuses to exit the NDA, and hence, "he took the help of lies and leveled false allegations against the BJP".

Claiming Nitish Kumar is aiming to become the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and challenge Prime Minister, the Bihar leader said that the "he can't challenge Narendra Modi. He does not have the capacity to challenge him".

"For Nitish Kumar, becoming a Prime Minister is a distant dream. BJP will come with a thumping majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time," Modi said.

