Aurangabad, July 19 (PTI) Former President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Aurangabad city in Maharashtra on July 22, an official said.

"Kovind will arrive in Aurangabad on Saturday morning. He will visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in the evening to inaugurate a new entry gate. Kovind will also inaugurate the Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre building," the official said on Wednesday.

Kovind will leave for Delhi on Sunday morning from Aurangabad airport, he added.

