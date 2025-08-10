Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje paid a courtesy call on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Vidhan Sabha's renovated dome ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly that will commence tomorrow.

Also Read | RBI Proposes New Rules for Faster Settlement of Claims on Deceased Customers' Accounts, Seeks Public Feedback by August 27.

He also inaugurated the newly renovated Assembly Mandap, Assembly Hall No. 15, and the VIP lounge.

Following the inauguration, the CM participated in an all-party meeting to discuss the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Former Caretaker in Rajasthan for Duping 80-Year-Old Woman Residing in Dwarka of INR 14.35 Lakh.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana convened the all-party meeting before the monsoon session, in which, along with CM Yogi, leaders from both the ruling side and the opposition were present.

Key issues were discussed during the session. Present at the meeting were Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Minister Sanjay Nishad, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, and MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh, among others.

The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to begin on August 11, as per an order issued by the Assembly Secretariat on July 26.

The order stated, "Sri Rajyapal, Uttar Pradesh, has summoned the Uttar Pradesh Eighteenth Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11.00 A.M. on Monday, the 11th of August, 2025, in the Vidhan Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Bhawan, Lucknow for its Second Session of the year 2025."

The Assembly will now come under the surveillance of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras. It will start as a pilot project in this monsoon session and will be fully implemented from the upcoming winter session. Through this technology, not only security but also the presence, activities and performance of the MLAs will be analysed.

AI technology will make the working style of MLAs more transparent, and the world's most advanced cameras will be installed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

These AI-based cameras will have facial recognition technology, enabling them to identify the names and faces registered in the list of MLAs. Also, a detailed profile of every MLA will be fed into the system, which will include name, party, constituency, gender, date of birth, photo and other personal details. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)