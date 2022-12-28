New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) An organisation of ex-servicemen on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's approval of the revision of pension of armed forces personnel under the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government made financial provisions for the "equalisation" as per its communication in 2015, and this is very laudable, the Akhil Bhartiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad said in a statement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in India: 39 International Travellers Test Coronavirus Positive at Airports Across Country.

"We ex-service personnel are overwhelmed by the prime minister's affection for and trust in us," it added.

The decision taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Modi last week will result in an additional annual expenditure of Rs 8,450 crore, according to the defence ministry. It will benefit more than 25 lakh pensioners.

Also Read | Gay Husband Ordered To Pay Rs 1 Lakh Damages to Wife; Mumbai Court Says Domestic Violence Could Include Sexual, Verbal, Emotional and Economic Abuse.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)