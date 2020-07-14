Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Former TDP leader Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad Rao on Tuesday sworn in as Member of Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh.

Prasad had joined YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in March this year, for which he had resigned his membership in Legislative Council, as it is a mandatory rule in YSRCP that if any person from other party wants to join YSRCP, he must resign his existing public representative position.

Also Read | Sanjay Jha Sacked From Congress For 'Anti-Party Activities and Breach of Discipline'.

Accordingly, Manikya Vara Prasad resigned from TDP and his MLC position. After joining YSRCP, he is given the chance for MLC again. Prasad filed nomination on June 25.

He was the only person who filed nomination so his election, which was held on July 6, was unanimous and today, he has sworn in as the MLC of AP Legislative Council. (ANI)

Also Read | Vasundhara Raje Back in Picture Amid Rajasthan Political Crisis, To Attend Key BJP Meeting at 11 AM Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)