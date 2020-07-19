Bareilly (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh finance minister Rajesh Agarwal was referred to Delhi for treatment on Sunday, days after he tested positive for coronavirus.

District Surveillance Officer Dr Ashok Kumar said Rajesh Agarwal, who is the MLA from Bareilly Cantonment, and four members of his family had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 15.

Also Read | Ranjeet Says Nepotism Was Always There, Recalls How Jaya Bachchan Replaced Parveen Babi in Silsila.

“All of them were admitted to Shri Ram Murti Smarak Institute of Medical Sciences," he said, adding that the 75-year-old former finance minister had requested that he be shifted to Delhi as his condition did not improve.

"On Saturday, he was referred to Max Hospital in Delhi," Kumar said.

Also Read | Nubia Red Magic 5S Smartphone Officially Teased; Likely To Be Launched Soon.

In the past 24 hours, 48 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Bareilly while four persons lost their lives. Till now, as many as 342 COVID-19 patients have been discharged while 26 patients have succumbed to COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)