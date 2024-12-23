Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Excavation work in Sambhal has uncovered evidence suggesting that an ancient Hindu temple, once located at the site, was allegedly occupied, destroyed, and later transformed into an Islamic structure, alleged Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Maharaj on Monday.

Acharya made the allegation while providing details of the ongoing excavation and its findings.

Also Read | ‘Girlfriend Swapping’ Racket in Bengaluru: Partner-Swapping Events Held Under Guise of Parties Busted After Victim Reveals Her Ordeal, Modus-Operandi Exposed As Police Arrest 2 Accused.

Acharya Satyendra Maharaj said, "Yes, the excavation that started in Sambhal, where surveys were previously not allowed, is now underway. The evidence found so far is supporting the Hindu side. Among the findings, a tunnel has been discovered, and along with it, a significant treasure and other items have been found that provide proof of a temple being there earlier. This temple was allegedly occupied, destroyed, and in some way transformed into an Islamic structure."

"The excavation is revealing everything. The work being done is not artificial, nor is it fabricated or exaggerated. The reality is that the evidence indicates the presence of a temple, and all findings are being presented as proof. The government and the courts will also take notice of these discoveries. Once all the evidence is presented, the court will inevitably have to rule in favor of the temple, acknowledging that a temple existed at the site and that its remains are still being found," the Ram Mandir chief priest added.

Also Read | Scammer Virendra Joshi Opens Bank Account in Sunny Leone's Name in Chhattisgarh, Receives INR 1,000 Monthly Under Government Scheme.

Earlier in the day, manual labor was deployed by the Nagar Palika on Monday morning to continue the underground excavation work in Laxmanganj after a JCB machine failed to move further. The excavation began with the help of local workers, who took over the task of uncovering what turned out to be a historical stepwell.

The JCB had been operated for two days, but when the machinery was unable to proceed, the Nagar Palika decided to switch to manual labor.

Meanwhile, visuals from Chandausi, Sambhal, show excavation work being carried out at an age-old stepwell, which was uncovered by a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday. The discovery came after the reopening of a Shiv-Hanuman temple in the district, which had been closed for 46 years.

Sambhal's District Magistrate, Rajendra Pensiya, confirmed the finding, stating that a 'baoli' (stepwell) covering an area of 400 square meters had been unearthed. He explained, "The structure, which has around four chambers, includes floors made of marble and bricks. The second and third floors are made of marble, while the upper floors are built from bricks." He also added, "This baoli is said to have been built during the time of the grandfather of Bilari's king."

The excavation work began after a public meeting on Saturday, which brought attention to the structure. Pensiya said, "The structure is fully covered in mud, and the Nagar Palika team is removing the topsoil. Currently, only 210 square meters are uncovered, and the rest is occupied. We will take action to remove the encroachment." He further estimated the stepwell to be over 150 years old.

Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation, shared, "As soon as we learned that there was a baoli here, we started the excavation work. We will continue the work as we learn more about it."

In another related development, an ASI team also conducted a survey of the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal, inspecting five shrines and 19 wells in the area. DM Pensiya stated that the inspection lasted 8-10 hours and covered around 24 areas. "ASI will submit its report to us... a total of around 24 areas were surveyed," the district magistrate added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)