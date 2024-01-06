New Delhi, January 6: The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi allowed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh to physically visit to file his nomination forms for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. He is presently in judicial custody in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy money laundering case. The Special Judge MK Nagpal directed the Jail Superintendent concerned that Sanjay Singh shall be taken to the office of Returning Officer on January 8 as well as on January 10, to enable him to submit his nomination papers in connection with the said election and also for scrutiny thereof.

"The accused Sanjay Singh shall be permitted to remain there till the above process of nomination and scrutiny of the documents is completed," the Court said. Meanwhile, the court also directed that during the above visits, the accused shall not be permitted to use any mobile phone or to talk with any other accused, suspect or witness of this case, as well as of the connected case of CBI, and he shall also not be permitted to address the press or hold any public meeting. Excise PMLA Case: Delhi Court Allows AAP Leader Sanjay Singh to Physically File Nomination for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections.

However, he may be permitted to meet his counsel as well as his family members to facilitate his nomination and the scrutiny process. The Aam Aadmi Party Senior Leader Sanjay Singh has been re-nominated for member of Rajyasabha by his party as the present term is expiring on January 27, 2024.

Sanjay Singh, a senior Aam Aadmi Party leader is an accused in a money laundering case related to Excise policy case and was arrested on October 4, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate. His bail plea was dismissed by the trial court on December 22, 2023 and it stated that the court is of prima facie view that the case against him is genuine. Evidence shows his involvement in alleged offence of money laundering. There is reasonable grounds for believing that he is guilty of the alleged offence of money laundering." Sanjay Singh Raided by ED: Enforcement Directorate Raids Residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP in Delhi (Watch Videos).

"The evidence and material show the involvement of applicant in commission of the alleged offence of money laundering because he is shown to have been, directly or indirectly, involved in the process or activities connected with proceeds of crime generated through the scheduled offences case of CBI," trial court said.

"The evidence and material is also sufficient to furnish this court reasonable grounds for believing that he is 'guilty' of the said offence in terms of provisions contained Under section 45 of the PMLA. It can be said that the conditions laid down by the section 45 for grant of bail are not satisfied," it added.

