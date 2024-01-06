The Aam Admi Party (AAP) has re-nominated its leader Sanjay Singh to the Rajya Sabha, as his current term expires on January 27, 2024. Meanwhile, the Delhi Court has also allowed the latter to physically visit to file his nomination forms for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Singh is currently behind the bars in connection with Delhi liquor policy case, and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 4. Sanjay Singh Raided by ED: Enforcement Directorate Raids Residence of AAP Rajya Sabha MP in Delhi (Watch Videos).

Court Allows Sanjay Singh to Physically File Nomination for Rajya Sabha Elections

Excise PMLA Case: Delhi Court allows AAP leader Sanjay Singh to physically visit to file his nomination forms for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)