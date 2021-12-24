Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): An exhibition-cum-demonstration of the latest agricultural technologies was organized on the occasion of 'Kisan Diwas' by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, (KVK), Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu in collaboration with Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) Jammu.

The departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Sheep Husbandry also extended cooperation for the event which was attended by farmers, agriculture entrepreneurs, private companies, public representatives, line departments and other stakeholders.

This exhibition cum demonstration of the latest technologies in the field of agriculture and allied sectors was organized with the motive to showcase the newest methods that will not only help in boosting the overall production but will significantly improve the socio-economic status of the farming community of Jammu.

Vice-Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, Professor J P Sharma ( in blue blazer and specs ) said, " the focus of the University is beyond production through the development of strategies and market linkages for increasing the share of farmers in consumers' rupee. University and KVKs are frontrunners in linking farmers with the market," he said.

Vice-Chancellor stressed focusing on post-harvest management to reduce the losses which are to the tune of 20 per cent to 30 per cent in the case of grains and even more for perishable commodities like fruits and vegetables. He also stressed upon formation of Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs) and invited the farmers to avail the help of KVK besides taking optimum benefit of University facilities. He said that SKUAST-J has initiated more than six FPOs till now. The KVKs have already developed models for the registration of commodity-based FPOs in several districts of the Jammu region, he added.

Display of latest technologies, farm machinery, seed and planting material, small tools and implements, live demonstrations, fruit, vegetable show, display of good quality breeds of Murrah, Sahiwal, small ruminants, kadaknath, traditional food, on-spot soil testing facility, Agricultural start-up, Kisan Ghoshti and crop seminar was the focus and attractions of the Kisan Divas program.

Also, agriculture and allied departments, IFFCO (Nano Urea), ABX crops, Netafin, Frontech, STIHL, Alpha Environmental Systems, R K Sprayers, Supreme feed, Soil testing Lab, entrepreneurs, progressive farmers, self-help groups, FPO's, ASHA workers and others depicted their exhibits and technologies during the programme at KVK.

During the event, the interaction of farmers was also held with district heads of line departments wherein farmers were given information about the initiatives and developmental schemes of various line departments.

"This is a good initiative by the Government as we came to know about the latest technology and different schemes initiated by Government for the farmers, moreover in such exhibition, we also come to know about new ideas. We also get an opportunity to showcase our products," said a farmer. (ANI)

