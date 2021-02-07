Ayodhya/Lucknow, Feb 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to speed up various projects in Ayodhya to make the city a world class destination for domestic and international tourists.

The development of Ayodhya should be an amalgamation of religion and modernity, the chief minister said while on a visit to Ayodhya.

Reviewing the projects in Ayodhya, he said the curiosity of the world community towards the religious place has been increasing day by day as a grand Ram temple construction is gaining momentum, a government spokesman said.

"We have to set an example and meet the expectations of the devotees from all over the world whose footfalls will increase with every passing day,'' Adityanath said.

Directing the officials to settle issues regarding land acquisition and other logistics at the earliest so that the projects are completed in time, he said the commitment to make Ayodhya a world class destination has to be fulfilled in a given time frame, the spokesman said.

The chief minister said many states want to set up their guest houses in Ayodhya and religious organisations, saints and akahras too want to build temples hence the development work is needed to be expedited in the right earnest, he said.

Immediately after reaching Ayodhya, Adityanath offered obeisance at the Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple. Later, he met Nritya Gopal Das and other saints at the Swami Mani Ram Das Ji Ki Chavni. He then held a review meeting with the officials at the Ram Katha Museum.

