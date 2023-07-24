Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to expedite provision of pucca houses to all those needy people who have not yet got it by bringing them under the purview of either the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, or the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana.

Listening to the problems of around 500 people during the Janata Darshan held in front of Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan on Gorakhnath Temple premises, CM Yogi instructed officials, "Take effective action in matters related to revenue and police, as well as teach illegal encroachers a strict legal lesson."

On the complaints of land grabbing, CM Yogi said, "Strict legal action should be ensured in such cases."

The Chief Minister also told the officials to accord priority to works of public welfare and ensure prompt, quality and satisfactory resolution of every individual’s problems. CM Yogi also assured people of support in resolving their issues a timely, transparent and satisfactory manner.

To those seeking financial assistance for treatment of diseases, the CM said, "No treatment would be hampered due to lack of money."During the Janata Darshan, when a woman from Deoria narrated to the CM about the problem of accommodation being faced by her, the Chief Minister immediately directed the Divisional Commissioner to look into the issue with sensitivity and take necessary action to provide her a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Chief Minister Awas Yojana.

He directed the officials to complete the cost estimation process on priority and make it available to the government so that full financial assistance could be provided by the government to the patients for timely and quality treatment.

CM Yogi also interacted with children accompanying families enquiring them about their studies, gave them chocolates and blessed them. (ANI)

