New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) India on Tuesday said it is extending all possible help to explore relevant options in the case of an Indian nurse facing death sentence in Yemen.

Nimisha Priya, hailing from Kerala, has been reportedly handed capital punishment for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 31 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"We are aware of the sentencing of Ms. Nimisha Priya in Yemen. We understand that the family of Priya is exploring relevant options," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"The government is extending all possible help in the matter," he added.

Also Read | New Year 2025 Celebrations: Mumbai-Goa Highway Faces Traffic Congestion Due to Extra Rush of Vehicles Ahead of New Year.

Jaiswal was replying to a media query.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)