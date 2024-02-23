Bilaspur (HP), Feb 23 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said the railway ministry has given its nod to extend the Una to Saharanpur train service till Haridwar.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav for the decision and said that this will greatly benefit the people of the area, especially those going on a pilgrimage to Haridwar.

"I had personally met the railway minister and requested him for a facility enabling the travellers from Himachal Pradesh to go directly to Haridwar by train. I am happy to inform you that the railway minister has approved the extension of train services to Haridwar," Thakur said in a statement.

Una is the only district of Himachal Pradesh connected with broad gauge railway line.

