Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], January 6 (ANI): As the cold wave situation gripped North and North-West India, Rajasthan's Bikaner recorded a minimum temperature of 0 degree Celcius while Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celcius.

Following this, the administration has decided to close schools in many districts until January 14 owing to the bitter cold.

The District Collector of Bikaner issued an order declaring winter vacations for Classes 1 to 8 in government-aided and private schools till January 14.

Earlier in the day, the District Collector of Baran extended winter vacations for all classes till January 9.

According to a circular released by the Office of the District Collector of Bikaner, the timings of teachers and scheduled examinations will remain the same.

Strict action as per the rules will be taken against the schools if found violating the orders, added administration.

According to the Meteorological Department, dense and very dense fog is predicted in some areas of Rajasthan over the next 24 hours. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is also expected in a few regions of the state, as per the MET Department.

Severe fog continued to prevail in Northern Rajasthan's Sikar resulting in reduced visibility. IMD reported a minimum temperature of 5.1 degree celsius in many areas of the state. (ANI)

