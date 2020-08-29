New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Saturday issued an "extreme flood" alert for Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

"River Karun at Pathardihi in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh continues to flow in extreme flood situation at 11 hrs today. At 11 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 280.47 m with falling trend which is above its danger level and 1.28 m above its previous HFL of 279.21 m (1994-07-12)," the advisory by the CWC read.

"River Mahanadi at Surajgarh in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh continues to flow in extreme flood situation at 11 yrs today. At 11 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 200.74 m with rising trend which is above its danger level and 0.84 m above its previous HFL of 199.9 m (2003-08-303)."

"River Mahanadi at Kalma in Janhgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh continues to flow in extreme flood situation at 11 hrs today. At 11 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 202.39 m with rising trend which is above Its danger level and 1.36 m above Its previous HFL 0120104 m (2018-08-05)."

For Madhya Pradesh, the organisation stated river Shakkar at Gadarwara in Jabalpur continues to flow in extreme flood situation at 11 hrs today. "At 11 hrs. It was fowing at a level of 331.74 m with rising trend which 5 rn above its danger level and 1.48 m above its previous HFL 01 33026 m (1999-07-15)."

"River Wainganga at Keolari in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh continues to flow in extreme flood situation at 11 hrs today. At 11 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 442.72 m with rising trend which is above its danger level of 1.92 m above its previous HFL of 440.8 m (1994-07-21)." (ANI)

