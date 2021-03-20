New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) In the backdrop of the BJP drawing a blank in the national capital's municipal corporation bypolls held on February 28, the executive committee of the party's Delhi unit met on Saturday discussing the challenges ahead, including civic body polls next year.

At the meeting, the party leaders highlighted various issues, including the regularisation of unauthorised colonies and the municipal corporation elections.

"The party leaders asserted that the BJP will emerge victorious in the municipal corporation elections," said a participant of the meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the municipal bypolls in Delhi winning four of the five seats while the Congress bagged one and the BJP drew a blank. The BJP even lost the Shalimar Bagh seat held earlier by it to the AAP.

The executive committee met at the Delhi BJP office, holding a preliminary discussion on political resolutions to be presented in the main meeting on Sunday, said a Delhi BJP statement.

The second day of the executive meeting, to be held at Majra Dabas, will be inaugurated by senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, it said.

In a virtual address to the executive committee, Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda said the Narendra Modi government is working for Delhi people on a sustained basis and added regularisation of unauthorisded colonies will benefit lakhs of people in the city.

Panda suggested BJP workers should discuss the amendment in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act telling them it will bring in a clear administrative system in Delhi.

According to the Bill, the "government" in the city would mean the "Lieutenant Governor" in the context of any law made by the legislative assembly. The Bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

He also called for an awareness campaign on rising pollution and the failure of the Delhi government to provide clean water supply to people.

Chairing the meeting, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said he has witnessed great enthusiasm among the workers during his organisational tours of the ward units and asserted the party was ready for the 2022 civic body polls.

Alka Gurjar, Delhi BJP's co-incharge, emphasised continued organisational tours by state and district level leaders for direct communication with the people.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri presented a political proposal asking party workers to campaign among people to "expose" the Kejriwal governments "failures" in Delhi.

