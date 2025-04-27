New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) teams, stationed at the Pahalgam terror attack site since April 23, have intensified the search for evidence.

The teams, led by an IG, DIG, and SP from the anti-terror agency, are questioning eyewitnesses who observed the April 22 attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, including one Nepali citizen, and left over three dozen others injured. The incident occurred around 2 pm at Baisaran meadow, near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 27, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The teams, overseen by an IG, a DIG and an SP from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses who had seen the horrifying attack unfold before their eyes at the peaceful and picturesque Baisaran valley. The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir," NIA said in a statement.

"The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists. The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation," NIA further said in the statement.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: US FBI Director Kash Patel Says 'Will Continue Offering Full Support to Indian Government'.

Entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists.

While the forensic and other experts are conducting a thorough search of the entire area for evidence to uncover the terror conspiracy behind the horrific attack that has shocked the nation.

Also, the Indian Army is on high alert, launching several search operations to neutralise the terrorists following the attack in Pahalgam. The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

Acting on the recent attack, the Indian government suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, downgrading bilateral ties and shutting down Attari checkpost as it hit back at Islamabad over the brazen attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)