Mumbai, April 27: The Bodoland Lottery Result for April 27, 2025, is set to be announced today at 12 PM, 3 PM and 7 PM IST by the Bodoland Lottery Department. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular lottery played in Assam. Participants eagerly await the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result). The Bodoland Lottery is a popular lottery organised by the Government of Assam, drawing a large number of participants daily. The lottery results are announced every day. Participants can check the latest results on the official website, bodolotteries.com. This website gives you access to the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format and the winners list of Sunday’s lucky draw.

The Bodoland Lottery Department offers a downloadable PDF with a complete list of winners and their ticket numbers for easy result-checking. Besides the Bodoland Lottery, other popular lotteries in the region include Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, Thangam, Nallaneram, Kumaran, Vishnu, and Swarnalaxmi. If you’re looking for the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Sunday, April 27, simply click here to access the latest winners’ list and ticket numbers in a convenient format. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 27, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result for Sunday, April 27, 2025, will be released in three phases—at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM—on the official website, bodolotteries.com. Participants can easily check and download the Bodoland Lottery results in PDF format for quick access to winning ticket numbers. As a government-regulated lottery, it ensures transparency and accuracy. To avoid misinformation, players should rely only on the official website for the latest updates and avoid unofficial sources. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 26 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lotteries are widely popular in the region, but it’s essential to remember that they are purely based on chance, with no guaranteed winnings. While gambling is banned in many parts of India, lotteries remain legal in certain states, including Assam. LatestLY encourages participants to play responsibly and not consider lottery winnings as a financial strategy.

