Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): Eying Gujarat assembly polls later this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced a new organization structure for Gujarat with over 850 office bearers.

The party has appointed Kishorbhai Desai as the state president (frontal organization) and Manoj Sorathiya as the state general secretary.

"MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT AAP announces a New Organization structure for Gujarat with over 850 office bearers Shri @isudan_gadhvi has been appointed as the National Joint General Secretary & Shri Indranil Rajguru has been appointed as the National Joint Secretary Best wishes," the AAP posted on its official Twitter handle.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party has appointed Isudan Gadhvi as the national joint general secretary of Gujarat, while Indranil Rajguru has been appointed the national joint secretary of the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party, on June 8, said its Gujarat organizational structure has been dissolved to restructure the party unit with the aim to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State Assembly elections due later this year.

Following this, all party positions at the state, district, taluka levels, and frontal organizations were dissolved.

Showcasing the expansion of the Aam Aadmi Party in poll-bound Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on June 7 held a roadshow in the Mehsana district. (ANI)

