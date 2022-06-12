The Southern Command of Indian Army has invited applications for Washerman and Tradesman Mate posts. Candidates can submit their application form through an offline mode within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

The application can be filled by the candidates either in English/Hindi. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 65 vacant posts will be filled. "Selected candidates can be posted anywhere in any AMC Unit under HQ Southern Command," reads the official notification. For more details about the Indian Army Recruitment 2022, please scroll down. SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 35 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts At sbi.co.in; Check Details Here

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The closing date for receiving of application will be 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Washerman: 39 posts

Tradesman Mate: 26 posts

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Washerman : Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognized Board. Must be able to wash Military/Civilian clothes thoroughly well.

Tradesman Mate: Matriculation pass or equivalent from recognized Board. Conversant with the duties of the respective trades with one year's experience in the trade.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The candidates will be put through a selection process. Selection will be made as per the existing Govt. Rules & Regulations. Selection will be made strictly on the basis of merit in the written exams and quality in the still/trade test if any.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022 How to Apply?

Every applicant must apply separately for each post.

The application will be accepted only through Registered Post or speed post. The application should be addressed to "The Commandant, Military Hospital, Defence Colony Road. Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Pin : 600032".

The Candidates must clearly superscribe "Application for the post of .on the top of the Envelope and category in Capital letter. The reserved category candidate should also write their category on the left handcorner of the envelope.

