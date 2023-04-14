Mainpuri, April 14: Referring to Asad Ahmed and Ghulam's encounter, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said on Friday that fake encounters are being done in the state after the BJP came to power and the Samajwadi Party has been saying this since the beginning, adding that this incident proves this.

She was referring in particular to the encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son, Asad, in an exchange of fire in Haryana's Jhansi on Thursday. Asad Ahmed Encounter: Bodies of Atiq Ahmad’s Son, Shooter Ghulam To Be Laid to Rest in Prayagraj.

Fake Encounters Are Being Done in UP: Dimple Yadav

#WATCH | "Fake encounters are being done in the state, since BJP has come to power. Samajwadi Party has been saying this since the beginning and this incident (Asad and Ghulam's encounter) clearly proves this," says Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav pic.twitter.com/NtrTee74Tv — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

"Crime has been increasing here. There is no system here, children do not have education and the government is not able to provide health services. Ever since this government (BJP) came to power, it is continuously engaged in fake encounters, she added. Asad Ahmed Encounter: ‘Government’s Action Absolutely Correct, Will Not Accept His Body’, Says Mother of Asad’s Aide Ghulam (Watch Video).

"We all know which politicians have been accused of which crimes, so they should not talk like this. And I think if someone is an offender then there is a system in this state, in the country. If we don't follow the system then what example will we set?" said Dimple Yadav.

