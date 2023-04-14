A day after the UP STF team killed Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam in an encounter in Jhansi, Ghulam's mother on Friday hailed the Yogi government for the action against the criminals and claimed that she had no idea that Ghulam used to work for notorious gangster Atiq Ahmed. Ghulam's mother said that the action was absolutely correct and this would work as a lesson for all gangsters and criminals. On whether she will claim the body of Ghulam, she said, "I will not receive his body, maybe his wife will receive it." Asad Ahmed Encounter: From a Law Aspirant to a Law Breaker, Here’s How 47 Days Changed Gangster Atiq Ahmad Son’s Life.

Ghulam’s Mother Speaks About His Son’s Encounter

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: "The action taken by the government is absolutely correct. All gangsters and criminals will take a lesson from this. I had no idea that he (my son) used to work for gangster Atiq Ahmed. I will not receive his body, maybe his wife will receive it," says… pic.twitter.com/9oqwnwYd2i — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2023

